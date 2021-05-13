Wood County Commission holds off on granting video lottery franchise

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Commission decides to wait a week. before granting a video lottery franchise to a local businessman.

Bill Webb Thursday made a proposal for a video lottery business, to be located outside the Williamstown city limits, near the city’s roundabout.

The commissioners, however, decided they wanted to hear public reaction to the proposal before approving it.

The decision is based on a dispute earlier this year, in which residents protested the commission’s initial approval of another video lottery business near Williamstown.

The commissioners reversed their decision after hearing that opposition.

In this case, commission members said they’ll send notices to homeowners living near the business site before giving the proposal final approval.

