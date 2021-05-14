Dentists want to remind West Virginians about proper dental care

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - May is national dental health month and with that many dentists want people in the mountain state to be mindful of oral care.

According to a recent study by Wallet Hub, West Virginia ranks second-worst in dental health.

Dentists want those in the state to be brushing their teeth after every meal, as well as flossing and getting check-ups.

Oral experts say that dental health isn’t just benefitting your teeth, but the rest of your body.

“The mouth really is the gateway to the body as far as systemic health goes. So, it’s extremely important to stay up to date with regular cleanings and exams. Through those exams and cleanings we’re able to check for signs of periodontal disease, oral cancer, even things such as sleep apnea as well,” says Dr. Aaron Moore of Moore Family Dentistry.

According to experts, poor oral health has been linked to heart disease, increased risk of dementia and diabetes.

