Fourteen-year-old charged with reckless homicide in Nelsonville

Crime scene
Crime scene(Gray Media)
By Samantha Cavalli
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NELSONVILLE, Ohio. (WTAP) -

A 14-year-old was charged Friday with reckless homicide in Athens County Juvenile Court. That’s according to a news release from Athens County Prosecuting Attorney Keller Blackburn.

Mason Platt, 14, of Nelsonville, is accused of recklessly causing the death of Eli Spangler, 11, by playing with a firearm.

Nelsonville Police Chief Scott Fitch filed the charges Friday after an investigation into Spangler’s death was conducted by officials.

Blackburn said the decision to charge Platt was delayed pending the results of an autopsy report. The prosecutor added the case remains under investigation as additional charges against other suspects are still possible.

The reckless homicide charge in juvenile court would be a third-degree felony if charged as an adult.

A hearing in the case is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. on May 18 in Athens County Juvenile Court.

