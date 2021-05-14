Advertisement

Lowell Elementary raises money for Relay for Life

By Hannah Stutler
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOWELL, Ohio (WTAP) - Lowell Elementary School has been raising money for a good cause.

Over the past couple of weeks, the school has been raising money for Relay for Life.

Relay for Life is an event that raises money for the fight against cancer.

Last week, the school raised money by having students and staff wear a specific color each day. Students and staff wore orange on Monday, black on Tuesday, blue on Wednesday, white on Thursday, and pink on Friday.

This week, the school has been raising money by having a different theme each day. The different themed days were hat day, sports team day, tie-dye day, farm day, and spirit day.

Everyone participating was asked to donate $1 each day.

The school has also raised money through penny wars.

As of Thursday, students and staff at the school have raised a total of $1375.09.

