Memorial Day events planned in the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With Memorial Day around the corner, a number of cities and organizations have commemorative events planned. Read below for further details.

Belpre

° Leavitt Funeral Home will be hosting a memorial ceremony at its location on May 31 at 11 A.M. The event is open to the public.

Lowell

° The annual Lowell Memorial Parade at 10 A.M. om May 31 starts at Lowell-Adams Volunteer Fire Department. Ceremonies will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery.

Marietta

° A memorial service will be held at 10:30 A.M. on May 27 at the Mound Cemetery. It will honor those buried in Washington County who fought in the Revolutionary War in the Northwest Territory.

° The annual Memorial Day Parade will be held on May 31, from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. The parade will form at 9:00 A.M, at Muskingum Park on Front Street, proceed to Putnam Street to 5th Street, to Wooster Street, and will conclude with a ceremony at Oak Grove Cemetery.

Parakersburg

° Sunset Memorial Gardens will host a Memorial Day food drive for Disabled American Veterans chapter 32 all day on May 29, 30, and 31.

° Veterans Museum of Parkersburg will put up a flag display, which will be assembled in the days leading up to Memorial Day.

Ripley

° There will be a Memorial Day service at 11 A.M. on the courthouse lawn on May 31.

St. Marys

° The St. Marys Memorial Classic Day 5K Run and Walk will take place at 7:30 A.M. on May 29, at 701 Dewey Ave. There is also an option for those who would like to participate virtually. Registration can be done online here.

Williamstown

° A Memorial Day Parade will take place on May 31. Additional details will be provided shortly.