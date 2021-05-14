Mid-Ohio Valley Transit Authority expects more people taking public transportation

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the gas prices rising many people in the Mid-Ohio Valley area will be looking for other ways to get around that are cheaper.

With this in mind, the Mid-Ohio Valley transit authority expects more people to take many of their options they offer.

Officials of the transit authority say that it wouldn’t be the first time in which people chose this to beat the gas prices.

And it would be helpful to them after how much they were affected during the pandemic.

“We’re going to see a little bit of an increase. Of course, with everything that’s been going on the past year with the COVID, transportation ridership was down close to 50 percent clear across the United States. So, it’s starting to come back a little bit now. We’re starting to recover from that some. But, I think that this is going to cause it to come up some more as well,” says MOV Transit Authority general manager, Michael Kesterson.

Officials with the transit authority say that although the CDC has made changes to mask-wearing and social distancing they will still be requiring individuals to wear a mask and sit six feet apart.

The MOVTA follows the federal transit administration’s guidelines for the pandemic.

These regulations will be in place until September 13, but the transit authority hopes to see this ending sooner.

