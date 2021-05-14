Obituary: Claude Ernest Staats

Claude Ernest Staats, 81, of Parkersburg, passed away May 5th, 1939 at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital. He was born October 5, 1939, a son to the late E. Denzil Staats and Edith C. Adams Staats. Claude was an avid fan of all things racing, and was a member of the Retired Racer’s Association. Claude worked for 30 years at Kincheloe Motors as a Parts Manager.

Surviving Claude is his wife of 58 years, Ella C. Hickman Staats; son Jon Staats (Tracy); daughter Monica Staats (Ed); son Claude “Ernie” Staats (Betty); 15 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, one brother and three sisters.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, two brother-in-laws, a nephew, and one sister-in-law

Services for Claude will be held Monday, May 17th at 11am, at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg. Visitation will be held Sunday, the 16th, from 2-4pm and again from 6-8pm, and again an hour before the service on Monday.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.