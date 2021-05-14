Advertisement

Obituary: Claude Ernest Staats

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Claude Ernest Staats, 81, of Parkersburg, passed away May 5th, 1939 at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital. He was born October 5, 1939, a son to the late E. Denzil Staats and Edith C. Adams Staats. Claude was an avid fan of all things racing, and was a member of the Retired Racer’s Association. Claude worked for 30 years at Kincheloe Motors as a Parts Manager.

Surviving Claude is his wife of 58 years, Ella C. Hickman Staats; son Jon Staats (Tracy); daughter Monica Staats (Ed); son Claude “Ernie” Staats (Betty); 15 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, one brother and three sisters.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, two brother-in-laws, a nephew, and one sister-in-law

Services for Claude will be held Monday, May 17th at 11am, at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg. Visitation will be held Sunday, the 16th, from 2-4pm and again from 6-8pm, and again an hour before the service on Monday.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene on Dupont Road
UPDATE: No criminal charges will be brought against shooter in deadly auto shop altercation
Garrett Scott
Obituary: Garrett William Scott
Troy Phillips
Obituary: Troy D. Phillips
Crash reported in Mineral Wells.
UPDATE: Man arrested after 5-year-old son dies in car wreck
Gov. Mike DeWine announces lifting of all health orders on June 2
Ohio governor: state health orders to end June 2

Latest News

Stormy Dawn Barnes Handschumacher
Obituary: Stormy Dawn Barnes Handschumacher
Leonard Parsons
Obituary: Leonard D “Buzzy” Parsons
Kathryn M. “Kit” Ruehl
Obituary: Kathryn M. “Kit” Ruehl
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: John “Doug” Smith