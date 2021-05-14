Obituary: John “Doug” Smith

John “Doug” Smith, 70, of Vienna passed away Thursday, May 13th, 2021 at home surrounded by family and friends. He was born January 21st, 1951 in Parkersburg; a son of the late Lawrence H. Smith and Norma E. Smith. Doug graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1969 and joined the US Air Force in 1970 where he served as a boom operator during the Vietnam War and completed two terms of duty. He retired from Nationwide Insurance in 2013 as an Associate Agent for the Don Miller agency. An aviation enthusiast, he was a member of the Blennerhassett Area Radio Control Club and was also an aircraft owner and pilot.

Doug is survived by Betsy, his wife of 49 years, brother Larry Smith (Beth), sister Tammie Smith, of Parkersburg, and sister Christi Collins (Tim) of Vienna. He is also survived by daughter Michelle Hildebrand (Matt), granddaughters Maya and Arika, and grandsons Drew, Cole, and Conner of Belpre; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Special Thank you to Donna Ellyson of Amedisys Hospice and to caregivers Tiffany Kimball and Pattie Stillwell.

Visitation will be Saturday, May 15th, from 6 -8 pm at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg. Following cremation a private service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Military honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post 15, Parkersburg, WV.

