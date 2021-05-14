Obituary: Kathryn M. “Kit” Ruehl

Kathryn M. “Kit” Ruehl, 90 of Parkersburg, passed away May 12, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born July 25, 1930 in Frostburg, MD, a daughter of the late Harold A. and Helen Engle MacMannis.

Mrs. Ruehl was a homemaker and member of the First Lutheran Church. She was an active member of the Junior League and numerous Bridge Clubs. She was a long-time member of the Parkersburg Country Club and enjoyed playing golf.

Surviving are her children: Sherry Dugan of Parkersburg, Ret. Col. Steven Ruehl (Mary) of Fairfax Station, VA and Stewart Ruehl (Mary Beth) of Hickory, NC along with grandchildren: Steven Jr, Scott and Sarah Ruehl.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Jane Beckwith.

In following Kit’s wishes, she will be cremated. There will be no immediate funeral or visitation. A memorial service will be planned at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

