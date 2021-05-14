Obituary: Leonard D “Buzzy” Parsons

Leonard D “Buzzy” Parsons passed away May 13, 2021. He was born to the late Okey Dee and Jane Brabham Parsons on September 3, 1939. A graduate of Parkersburg High School Class of 1957, he served in the Army as a paratrooper and was a retired fire fighter with the Parkersburg Fire Department. He also was the owner of Parsons Construction. And to those that knew him, he was “a jack of all trades and master of all”. Mr. Parsons attended Mt. Zion Baptist Church, enjoyed fishing, work working, hunting and spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Mary S. “Sue” Parsons, a sister Joanne Dalheim and a son-in-law Mike Daniels.

He is survived by his children Jennifer (Darien) Daugherty, Tom (Beth) Parsons, Becky Daniels and Scott (Melanie) Parsons; grandchildren Jessica (Jeffrey) Kidder, Jenna (Brad Emerick) Daugherty, Bayley Parsons, Breeana Parsons, Michael Daniels, Lyndsay Daniels, Matt Daniels, Allison (Tyler) Wager and Joey Parsons; great-grandchildren Tanner and Sawyer Wager and Kasen Kidder; and his sisters Patsy Plauche and Sue Preston.

Funeral services will be 6:00pm Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Matheny Whited Funeral Home in Elizabeth, WV, with visitation beginning at 4:00pm until time of the service, officiated by Mary Beth McCloy.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the nursing staff at Camden Clark ER, the 4th floor and 1st East and Housecalls Hospice.

