Obituary: Stormy Dawn Barnes Handschumacher

Stormy Dawn Barnes Handschumacher, 44, of Marietta, OH passed away on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at home. She was born on January 1, 1977 in Los Angeles, CA, the daughter of Barry D. and Jinnie Sue Young Barnes.

She was a graduate of Frontier High School.

Stormy had a beautiful soul with a smile that lit up the room. She enjoyed learning to care for her flowers and cherished the view from her back deck. She loved her music and dancing. Stormy could be found in the summer at her camp and boating on the Ohio River. She loved her family and was a friend to all that crossed her path.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband and love of her life, David Ray Handschumacher and her son, Caden Ray Handschumacher; two brothers, Joseph D. Barnes (Kristi) and Barry Mike Barnes; her niece, Bre Barnes and many other nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 12 – 2 & 4 – 6 PM on Monday, May 17, 2021 at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH with a service to begin at 6 PM. A private burial will take place in Newport Cemetery at a later date.

