PHS students inducted into Quill and Scroll International Honorary Society for high school journalists

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A group of students at PHS are inducted into an International Honorary Society for high school journalists.

PHS has one of the oldest charters of the Quill and Scroll in the state. PHS Journalism advisor Beth Koreski re-activated the charter this year after it lapsed for several years, and she just took over in November! She said getting it started again was one of the first things on her mind when she took over in the fall. She is a PHS alumnus, and was in it when she was a student.

“There is a whole family of journalists out there who work just as hard as they do, and their work is recognized. What they do is seen, and it is important.” said Koreski.

Students must meet a set of requirements to be accepted. One of the students inducted is the PHS Big Red Indian mascot, and the other student is the editor of the school’s paper, The Journal.

“Journalists are the voice of the people because there’s really no other profession that can get information out as much as journalists do,” said Wade Sullivan, PHS Big Red mascot.

“I’m very proud of myself and all the work that I’ve done to get here,” said Juliette Keefer, editor of The Journal at PHS.

The inductees are as follows:

Zoey Fields

Teagan DeMoss

Karli Delaney

Kenzie Flinn

Ali Ginanni

Juliette Keefer

Wade Sullivan

Hunter Turner

WTAP’s Phyllis Smith, a PHS graduate, was the keynote speaker.

Click here to learn more about the school’s Mass Communications program where they deliver the morning announcements. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXRB4THXq4g36qo14AcCAqA

Click here to read the school’s online paper, The Journal: https://phsjournal.com/

