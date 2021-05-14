Public pool openings announced in the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With summer quickly approaching, public pools in the Mid-Ohio Valley are preparing to re-open. Some are following generally required COVID-19 protocols, and others have more specific precautions in place. Read below for further details.
Belpre
Belpre Public Pool at Civitan Park 1600 Blennerhasset Avenue, Belpre, Ohio
Opening after Memorial Day, with the specific date still being determined. There will be a number of touchless facilities, and additional COVID-19 safety precautions will be followed.
Marietta
Marietta Aquatic Center at Indian Acres Park233 Pennsylvania Ave, Marietta, OH
Opening May 29
Hours of operation: 12:00 - 6:00 P.M.
Parkersburg
City Park Swimming Pool
2104 Belmont Road, Parkersburg, WV
Opening May 31, closing August 8Hours of operation: M-SAT 12 P.M. –6 P.M., SUN 1 P.M. – 5 P.M.
Southwood Park Pool
1812 Belmont Rd
Additional information to be provided shortly.
Ravenswood
Ravenswood Public Swimming Pool767 Fitzhugh St, Ravenswood, W.Va.
Opening May 29Hours of operation: 12 P.M. - 5 P.M.
St. Marys
Pleasants County Pool & Aquatic Center
605 Cherry Street, Saint Marys, W.Va.
Opening May 31Hours of operation: Mon - Fri: 11:30 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.Mon - Tue: 6:30 P.M. - 9:00 P.M. (night swim) Sat: 11:30 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.Sun: 1:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M.
Vienna
Jackson Park Pool
34th St, Vienna, WV 26105
Opening June 7Hours of operation: Mon-Sat 12 P.M. - 6 P.N., Sun 12 P.M. - 5 P.M.
Social distancing will be practiced and visitors will be asked to bring wipes and sanitizer. Occupancy will be limited to 120 people including staff. There will be no swimming classes, pool passes, or parties. Tables in the concession area and deck chairs will be removed.
