Public pool openings announced in the Mid-Ohio Valley

By Sarah Cooke
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With summer quickly approaching, public pools in the Mid-Ohio Valley are preparing to re-open. Some are following generally required COVID-19 protocols, and others have more specific precautions in place. Read below for further details.

Belpre

Belpre Public Pool at Civitan Park 1600 Blennerhasset Avenue, Belpre, Ohio

Opening after Memorial Day, with the specific date still being determined. There will be a number of touchless facilities, and additional COVID-19 safety precautions will be followed.

Marietta

Marietta Aquatic Center at Indian Acres Park233 Pennsylvania Ave, Marietta, OH

Opening May 29

Hours of operation: 12:00 - 6:00 P.M.

Parkersburg

City Park Swimming Pool

2104 Belmont Road, Parkersburg, WV

Opening May 31, closing August 8Hours of operation: M-SAT 12 P.M. –6 P.M., SUN 1 P.M. – 5 P.M.

Southwood Park Pool

1812 Belmont Rd

Additional information to be provided shortly.

Ravenswood

Ravenswood Public Swimming Pool767 Fitzhugh St, Ravenswood, W.Va.

Opening May 29Hours of operation: 12 P.M. - 5 P.M.

St. Marys

Pleasants County Pool & Aquatic Center

605 Cherry Street, Saint Marys, W.Va.

Opening May 31Hours of operation: Mon - Fri: 11:30 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.Mon - Tue: 6:30 P.M. - 9:00 P.M. (night swim) Sat: 11:30 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.Sun: 1:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M.

Vienna

Jackson Park Pool

34th St, Vienna, WV 26105

Opening June 7Hours of operation: Mon-Sat 12 P.M. - 6 P.N., Sun 12 P.M. - 5 P.M.

Social distancing will be practiced and visitors will be asked to bring wipes and sanitizer. Occupancy will be limited to 120 people including staff. There will be no swimming classes, pool passes, or parties. Tables in the concession area and deck chairs will be removed.

