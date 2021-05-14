State Fair of West Virginia announces 2021 concert series

LEWISBURG, W.Va. - Officials at the State Fair of West Virginia have announced the concert series for the 96th annual event set for August 12-21, 2021, featuring Nelly (8/12), Whiskey Myers with special guest the Steel Woods (8/13), for KING & COUNTRY with special guest Rebecca St. James (8/14), STYX (8/15), Tracy Lawrence and Tracy Byrd (8/19), Brantley Gilbert (8/20), and the Buckin’B Bull Ride (8/21).

Mac Powell & The Family Reunion and Shenandoah will play as free shows on August 16 and 17, respectively.

“We are extremely excited to announce the lineup for the 96th Annual State Fair of West Virginia,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins stated. “It’s been a long two years since we’ve had our gates open, but we are more than ready to get back to business.”

Tickets for all shows will go on sale Friday, May 21, at 10 AM and may be purchased by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) or by visiting www.statefairofwv.com. The State Fair of West Virginia is not responsible for tickets bought from third party vendors.

Attendees may be asked to wear masks or follow other social distancing guidelines if mandated by the state at that time.

“We’ve learned over the last several months that the situation with COVID-19 can change quickly,” Collins stated. “We will continue to work with the state and our local health department on any and all guidelines that we need to follow.”

More information and bios for all artist may be found at www.statefairofwv.com.

The 96th State Fair is scheduled August 12-21, 2021. The State Fair of West Virginia has a $13.8 million dollar economic impact on the state of West Virginia, and is a 501 © 3 non-profit corporation committed to the traditions of agriculture, family entertainment, and education. For more information, please visit www.statefairofwv.com, or follow fair events on Facebook and Twitter.

