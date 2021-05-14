Advertisement

Target stops selling Pokemon, sports trading cards in stores over safety concerns

Target is pulling Pokemon and sports cards from its stores after a consumer was assaulted over...
Target is pulling Pokemon and sports cards from its stores after a consumer was assaulted over one of them.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Target is temporarily halting sales of all Pokémon and sports trading cards in its stores.

Last week, a Wisconsin Target was locked down after four people assaulted a man over sports trading cards.

“The safety of our guests and our team is our top priority,” Target said in a statement to CNN. “Out of an abundance of caution, we’ve decided to temporarily suspend the sale of MLB, NFL, NBA and Pokémon trading cards within our stores, effective May 14.”

Target plans to continue selling the cards online and didn’t say when they might return to stores again.

Competitor Walmart says it will continue to sell cards in its stores.

The value of trading cards has skyrocketed during the pandemic.

In December 2020, a rare Charizard Pokémon card sold for $360,000 through Goldin Auctions.

In early February, a Michael Jordan rookie basketball card in pristine condition sold for a record $738,000.

Just a few weeks earlier, the exact same item went for nearly $215,000.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene on Dupont Road
UPDATE: No criminal charges will be brought against shooter in deadly auto shop altercation
Garrett Scott
Obituary: Garrett William Scott
Troy Phillips
Obituary: Troy D. Phillips
Crash reported in Mineral Wells.
UPDATE: Man arrested after 5-year-old son dies in car wreck
Gov. Mike DeWine announces lifting of all health orders on June 2
Ohio governor: state health orders to end June 2

Latest News

Brittany Morgan and Thomas Battle
What's Trending, 5/14/21
Forecast for May 14th
Forecast for May 14th
(Source: AP)
Memorial Day events planned in the Mid-Ohio Valley
Barry Morphew told investigators he mailed the ballot on behalf of his wife, Suzanne Morphew,...
Colorado man suspected in wife’s death cast presidential ballot in her name
When it comes to the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines, the CDC says the two are not...
Mixing COVID vaccines tied to side effects