Washington County Republican Party holds Lincoln Day Dinner

By Hannah Stutler
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Republican Party held its annual Lincoln Day Dinner at the Marietta Shriners Club on Friday.

Washington County Commissioner Charlie Schilling was the emcee of the event.

During the dinner, attendees heard a speech from keynote speaker Bob Paduchik, the chairman of the Ohio Republican Party.

Attendees also heard from Jane Timken and J.D. Vance, candidates for the U.S. Senate, Justice Pat Fischer and Justice Pat DeWine, who are candidates for the Ohio Supreme Court, and Christopher Pfeiffer, candidate for Marietta City Council 2nd Ward.

Officials with the Washington County Republican Party were pleased with the turnout.

“So far, it’s great,” Chairman Joe Derkin said. “This is one of our bigger turnouts in a long time. I think there is a lot of enthusiasm behind the Republican Party.”

The event also included a silent auction.

