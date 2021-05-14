West Virginia rolls back mask mandate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ West Virginia followed new federal guidance in excluding fully vaccinated people Friday from the statewide mask mandate.

Gov. Jim Justice praised the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for issuing guidance Thursday that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks indoors or out in most cases.

The mask mandate will still apply to those who are not fully vaccinated until June 20, the date Justice has set for lifting the requirement.

Justice also announced the state will end its additional pandemic-era boost for unemployment benefits on June 19, including the additional $300 a week for those without a job.

This is also the last week the governor will hold briefings three times a week. Justice announced Wednesday next week’s briefings will be held Monday and Wednesday. Briefings in the weeks afterward will take place Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.