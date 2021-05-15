Emily Hadley makes local firefighting history

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Emily Haynes is now Saint Marys Volunteer Fire Department’s first female firefighter to pass the probationary period and be accepted as a permanent member.

With 132 hours of strenuous training under her belt, Emily is prepared to enter the world of first responders.

Although Emily may be the first female to become a permanent member of the department, firefighting isn’t anything new to her.

In fact, she’s a third generation firefighter. Both her dad and granddad still work at the Saint Mary’s Volunteer Fire Department. Her dad even trained with her.

Emily said, “It’s definitely scary at first because you’re kind of like a fish out of water. You don’t know what you’re getting into but I grew up around the apartment and knew all of the guys. They’re kind of like either brothers or dads to me.”

Still this doesn’t mean being a female in a male-dominated field doesn’t come without its challenges.

Emily said, “It’s definitely been a challenge. I remember whenever I first started down here I came down and you go home and you’re like I don’t know if I can do this. You’re around six foot tall guys that put on all the big gear and you kind of question yourself at first.”

Emily said she got over her self-doubt by proving that she was capable through training.

“I know a lot of girls think ‘oh it’s a male thing I can’t do it’ but never limit yourself and know that you can do it.”

Her dad is more than happy that his daughter is continuing the family legacy.

He said, he’s...“Very proud of her willingness to take on this and give back to the community.”

And community service is the first thing on Emily’s mind.

She said, “Hearing all the stories and knowing what they do for the community. I grew up watching you [her dad] and mom doing whatever you could for the community. You know, it’s kind of like I want to carry that torch on. I want to be a part of something bigger.

