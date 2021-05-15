Obituary: Dallas Wilson

Dallas “Wayne” Wilson, 66, of Cisco, WV passed away May 14, 2021, at his residence.

He was born August 1, 1954, in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Ralph and Gertrude Wilson.

Wayne was a 1972 graduate of Wirt Co. High School, retired from Kelly paving as an equipment operator, and was a life-long farmer. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially grandchildren.

He is survived by his two sons, Timothy Wilson (Kristi) and Bobby Wilson (Keshia) all of Cisco, WV; three grandchildren, Austin, Aaron, and Remington Wilson; one brother, James Wilson (Beth) of Elizabeth, WV; and one sister, Mary Ellen Cook (Charles) of Mt. Vernon, Oh and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Terry Lynn Johnston Wilson; grandson, Dillon Wilson, and two brothers, Tom and Hayward Wilson.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg with Pastor Tim Bell officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Mineral Wells, WV. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm Monday, May 17, 2021, and 11:00 am prior to services at 1:00 pm Tuesday.

In compliance with CDC guidelines, face masks are required and social distancing will be observed.

