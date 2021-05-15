Advertisement

Silent auction for Children’s Home Society starts Saturday

All items auctioned off are from local businesses.
By Laura Bowen
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Children’s Home Society’s Parkersburg site is hosting a week long virtual silent auction starting Saturday May 15th.

How it will work is simple. Each day, three to four items will be put up for bidding on the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia Parkersburg Site Facebook page. You can bid through the comments section. This will go on daily through the 21st from 8 AM to 8 PM. Proceeds will go to the society’s permanency program to support kids in foster care.

The hope is that this will be a big fundraiser for the organization since their annual fairytale ball was canceled due to Covid.

Angela Hatfield of Children’s Home Society said, “Any help that you are giving to us I mean in turn is helping the children and families - even support services you know to the birth families you know while their children are in care.”

Prizes range from a set of jam to electronics. All items are from local businesses.

