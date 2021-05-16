Operation Blue Sky honors fallen law enforcement officers

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Law enforcement officers from Washington and Wood County took to the streets for Operation Blue Sky.

Police cars lined the streets, traveling through Marietta, Parkersburg and Williamstown. The procession is for National Peace Officers Memorial Day. The holiday honors law enforcement officers who died on duty.

Wood County Deputy Adam Wood said the event gives a big boost of morale and motivation to local law enforcement.

“Just the way things have been going the past couple years to see people come out and show their support in their own free time that they could be spending on anything that they need or want to do out in the streets, holding signs and everything, sharing their support is just invaluable.”

Wood said he hopes the event brings the community and law enforcement a stronger sense of unity.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.