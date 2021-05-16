Parkersburg Coin Club hosts 55th annual spring coin show

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Coin Club hosted its 55th annual spring coin show on Saturday.

Coins of all different styles and times were scattered through the Boaz Lion’s Club. Collectors gathered to buy, sell, and trade unique coins and precious metals.

Just like the coins, the collectors have their own distinct stories.

The president of the Parkersburg Coin Club Al Woodrich has been collecting coins since childhood.

“My uncle started me on collecting coins. He had a collection. He started me collecting pennies when I was just a child,” he said.

Don Clifford, another avid collector, found his love for coins in the early sixties.

“I was delivering newspapers at that time and I would get - people paid me with change and I got interested in the different coins that people would give me,” he remembered.

Woodrich’s favorite part about the coin show is the feeling of finding old coins in new condition but for others it’s the opposite.

“There’s other people that like to collect worn out coins because they think wow Abraham Lincoln may have touched this at one point,” Woodrich said.

While coin shows are a great place to find unique coins, you can find them in the most unexpected places.

Woodrich said, “I received in change a very nice walking liberty half dollar and that was from a newspaper route.”

Clifford remembers as a kid even finding a rare coin in his stepmother’s change purse.

Woodrich says the hobby’s appeal is the history and artistry behind each coin.

