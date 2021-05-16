Advertisement

The Castle’s historic cemetery tours are back

From the Civil War to the merchants of Marietta, different tours have different themes.
By Laura Bowen
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Castle’s historic cemetery tours have returned.

Saturday’s theme was the Civil War but each week the topic changes. Tour guides walk participants through the cemetery and teach them some history in an interactive way. There will even be one tour in which tour guides act as one of the featured historical figures.

The Castle’s education director Kyle Yoho said the tours merge national, state, and local history - giving participants a better understanding of how locals of the past influenced the world.

“There’s a lot of local history to learn about that is not quite - maybe is not always in the books but if you do a little digging I think there’s a lot of really interesting stuff to learn about,” he said.

Yoho hopes that people walk away from the tours knowing that their local history matters.

Future tour dates are located in the calendar section of the castle’s website.

