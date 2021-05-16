West Virginia native to become U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (WDTV) - Force Master Chief James R. Tocorzic has been selected as the 19th Fleet Master Chief for the U.S. Pacific Fleet, according to U.S. Pacific Fleet Public Affairs.

A native of Shinnston, West Virginia and 1989 high school graduate, he entered the Navy through the Delayed Entry Program and arrived for basic training at Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes in December 1989.

Tocorzic will relieve Fleet Master Chief James Honea who has served as the Pacific Fleet senior enlisted leader since January 2018.

“I am humble and excited to re-join this great team,” said Tocorzic. “I look forward to advancing our nation’s interests across the Pacific Fleet.”

In his new assignment, Tocorzic will be the senior enlisted leader for the world’s largest naval command with more than 130,000 active duty and reserve Sailors who operate approximately 200 ships and submarines and 1,200 aircraft.

“Master Chief Tocorzic was selected from the Navy’s most dedicated and highly qualified senior enlisted leaders,” said Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander of U.S. Pacific Fleet. “With his extensive operational experience, operational acumen and inspiring leadership, he is precisely the leader we need on our winning team.”

