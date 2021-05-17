Advertisement

City of Belmont holds 5K Fun Run/Walk

By Hannah Stutler
May. 16, 2021
BELMONT, W.Va. (WTAP) - The City of Belmont held its first-ever 5K Fun Run/Walk on Sunday.

Over 35 participants took to the streets of Belmont for the race. The top finishers received medals.

City officials decided to organize the event after always seeing people running and walking around in the community.

“Some of the people in the city here, we see them walking all the time,” Belmont City Councilman Wayne Birkhimer explained. “We were talking amongst ourselves at city council, and a lot of them are walking here too. We thought this would be a great thing for the community to do.”

Birkhimer says everyone was pleased with the great turnout, and he hopes to see a bigger crowd next year.

“We’re pleased with it,” Birkhimer said. “Hopefully, next year, you know we are in a learning process right now, when and how and where to do things. We hope next year will be even bigger and better.”

