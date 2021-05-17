Local stone carver speaks out through art

BELLEVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - A local stone carver cuts stone with a mission.

Ron Teska has been carving for over 10 years. You can find him carving on the side of a street or at his house in West Virginia and sometimes British Columbia.

Much of his work is a political statement and many of his pieces are inspired by personal stories people confide in him.

One in particular stands out. It was inspired by a woman who lost her son in the Iraq War and her quest for answers.

However the story expanded into something bigger.

Ron remembered, “..., and I got 28 names of children who died in the Iraq War - soldiers. And it was very difficult to carve because I talked to every one of their parents about them and the stories behind their deaths are incredible.”

Ron also carves about endangered species. In addition to the stone pieces, he puts a poster behind them, with writing from the animal’s perspective.

“If you are an artist and you have the ability to put something out there that people will look at, then I feel you almost have a responsibility to put something in your artwork that is going to demonstrate what is going on in this society.”

Ron only lives in West Virginia for half of the year. The other six months are spent in British Columbia. He and his wife originally traveled there for a getaway after the loss of their farm.

He describes his old home as a community devastated by fracking.

The couple’s first trip to British Columbia was almost nostalgic.

“..., it turned out to be just about everything we lost in Marshall County,” Ron reminisced.

Since then, Ron has become close to a tribe in British Columbia. He carves memorials and tombstones for them.

Ron said, “..., and they asked me if I could carve one of their chiefs’ tombstones and memorials and I said sure and they asked me ‘how much do you charge?’ and I said ‘I won’t charge anything’ and tears come in their eyes.”

Ron plans to carve until he can’t anymore.

