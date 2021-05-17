Local volleyball club heads to National Championships

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -

The Tribe volleyball club is ranked 39th in the nation and number one in the region, which consists of Ohio, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania. Surprisingly, these girls are only 13 and 14 years old playing against girls in their sophomore year of high school.

The team is led by coach Ron Kidder and Katie Haney-McGowan. Ridder is the varsity head coach for the Marietta high school volleyball team.

Emma Middleton said she likes being on this team because Coach Kidder not only focuses on making the team better on the court but also making each player a better person as they grow.

According to Gwyn Lori, coach Kidder has the girls keep a journal.

“We keep a journal and we have to fill it in every day,” Lori said. “We have to do something nice for someone else, our parents, and make our beds every day.”

This team of eight consists of players from Marietta, Beverly, Waterford, Caldwell, and one from Phillipi, West Virginia which is a two-hour drive to practice.

The team traveled to Indianapolis this past weekend and got second place in the gold bracket of the USA Division and received their USA Qualifier Bid to Las Vegas next month. They have been fundraising through various fundraising events such as a Serve-A-Thon.

The girls have also been involved throughout the community doing various volunteer jobs. One in particular they liked was donating toys to the Gospel Mission during the holiday season. Most of the girls said doing that made them feel good inside that they were able to put a smile on someone’s face.

When asked what volleyball meant to them, here’s what some of the members said.

“It’s a lot of fun, and it’s a lot of teamwork and it helps you with like getting a job,” Avery Wagner said. “You have worked with other people and learn how to succeed in life.”

“I like the volleyball sport because you have to actually work hard to get to a point where you are good,” Taylor Karcher said. “It’s not a sport where you come in and you’re like ‘oh I’m good’.”

Coach Kidder said he couldn’t thank the community enough for the support they have provided for this special group of girls.

