Make sure to check your grill this summer

Charcoal can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning if left in your house.
By Laura Bowen
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With Memorial Day coming up, it’s about time we brush up on grilling safety.

Many people are breaking out their grills with the warm weather. Since your grill was probably in hibernation for the winter, it’s important you give it a check up before turning it on.

Cleaning it is a good start. Grease isn’t just an eye sore but a fire hazard - and it’s not just grease. If a small animal decided to make a home in your grill, you could be dealing with combustible material.

Now, if your grill uses propane, you’re going to need to take some extra precaution.

Matthews explained, “With propane and the hoses, if there’s a leak in those hoses that propane can leak out from those hoses and ignite and then you’ll have a larger fire than what you would with the normal burners.”

Matthews also advised to keep grills away from structures, since the heat can melt siding and, if something goes wrong, a grill fire can turn into a house fire.

Tightly-fitted clothing also helps, since it is less likely to accidentally brush up against the grill.

