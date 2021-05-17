Obituary: Anna Lou Howell Stephens

Anna Lou Howell Stephens, 94, of Parkersburg passed away May 14, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born February 16, 1927 in Sherman, WV daughter of the late Jasper “Roy” Monroe and Susan Mamie Tumlin Howell. She was a graduate of Ravenswood High School and studied music and enjoyed playing the organ. Anna was a charter member and former secretary of Peoples Church in Boaz, WV.

Anna is survived by a niece, Juanita Howell Bell of Parkersburg; two great-nieces, Karen Bell Tackett of Parkersburg and Rebecca Bell of Buckeye Lake, Ohio; additional nieces, Shirley Easter of Ripley, WV, Emmagene Buffington of Ravenswood, WV and Blanche Morgan of Ripley, WV; and one nephew, Warner Stephens of Ravenswood.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elmo “Peck” D. Stephens; three brothers, John, Jesse and Carl Howell; and a sister, Eleanor Howell Howard.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 400 Green St. Parkersburg with Pastor David Carrico officiating. Burial will follow at Ravenswood Cemetery, Ravenswood, WV. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.

An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.lamberttatman.com.

