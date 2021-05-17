Obituary: Arthur Gifford II

Arthur L. Gifford II, 51, of Parkersburg, passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Camden Clark Medical Center.He was born July 15, 1969, in Grantsville, WV, a son of the late Arthur L. Gifford and Eleanor Mae McCray Gifford.Arthur was a 1987 graduate of Parkersburg South High School, and was also a graduate of WVUP. He was an Optician and employed at Wal Mart Vision Center on south side. He enjoyed NASCAR, football, collecting hot wheels and appreciated nature.He was a member of the Drift Run Church and was a member of The American Board of Opticianry.He is survived by his wife, Sara L. Cook Gifford; a daughter, Emma Gifford of Scott Depot, WV; a son, Shane Bunner of Savannah, Ga; two sisters, Angela Yoho (Sean) of Dear Walk, WV and Arlette Foutty (James) of Vienna, WV; brother, Richard McCray (Barb) of Brohard, WV; three nephews; Michael and Joey Foutty and Arlen Schroyer; one niece, Haley Schroyer.Funeral services for Arthur will be 1:00 pm, Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 2333 Pike St, south Parkersburg, with Pastors, Dave Long and Jamie Burton officiating. Burial will follow at Mt Zion Cemetery, Brohard, WV.Visitation will be 5:00-8:00 pm, Wednesday and one hour prior to the services Thursday at the funeral home.Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com.

