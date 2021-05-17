Obituary: Cathy Ellen Lamb

Cathy Ellen Lamb, 71 of Parkersburg, WV passed away May 14, 2021 at Parkersburg Care Center.

She was born September 28, 1949 in Dayton, Ohio, a son of the late Marvin Edward Lamb and Mildred Adams Lamb.

Cathy graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1968. She worked for Demuth Glass for 28 years. Cathy enjoyed sewing and watching movies.

She is survived by her sister, Barbara (Bill) Hupp of Williamstown, WV; brother, Tim (Pat) Lamb of Dayton, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mary E. Clevenger.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Parkersburg Care Center for the love and care they gave our sister. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends!

Per Cathy’s wishes, there will be no services. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Lamb family.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.