Obituary: James J. Radcliffe

Published: May. 17, 2021 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
James Joseph Radcliffe, 68, of Parkersburg, WV passed away May 10, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born April 17, 1953, a son of the late Jesse Willard and Betty Elizabeth Morrison Radcliffe.

James proudly served his county in the United States Marine Corps and was a member of the DAV Chapter 32. He was a taxi cab and truck driver for many years.

Surviving are his daughter Leann M. Davis of Walker, WV; two brothers, Jess D. Radcliff and Michael Radcliffe, both of Parkersburg; four grandchildren Laekin Balderson, Brandon Balderson, Kyra Craddock and Calleigh Ankrom.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Barbara Whipkey and Francis Radcliffe; and two brothers, Sam Radcliffe and Johnny Radcliffe.

No services have been scheduled at this time.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kimesfuneralhome.com

