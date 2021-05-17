Obituary: James J. Radcliffe

James Joseph Radcliffe, 68, of Parkersburg, WV passed away May 10, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born April 17, 1953, a son of the late Jesse Willard and Betty Elizabeth Morrison Radcliffe.

James proudly served his county in the United States Marine Corps and was a member of the DAV Chapter 32. He was a taxi cab and truck driver for many years.

Surviving are his daughter Leann M. Davis of Walker, WV; two brothers, Jess D. Radcliff and Michael Radcliffe, both of Parkersburg; four grandchildren Laekin Balderson, Brandon Balderson, Kyra Craddock and Calleigh Ankrom.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Barbara Whipkey and Francis Radcliffe; and two brothers, Sam Radcliffe and Johnny Radcliffe.

No services have been scheduled at this time.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kimesfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.