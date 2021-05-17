Obituary: Kathleen Decker Lankford Anderson

Kathleen Decker Lankford Anderson, 101, of Fleming, OH passed away on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at her residence. She was born on August 17, 1919 in Newport, OH to the late Herbert and Mayme Miller Decker.Kathleen had attended Newport and Lawrence Schools. She married Ray Lankford on February 5, 1938 and he preceded her in death in September of 1981. She retired from Marietta City School Systems in 1983 and in the same year married her second husband, Lewis Anderson who preceded her in death in 1998. Kathleen loved quilting and was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan, and for the last 12 years had made her home with her daughter, Joyce.She is survived by her son, Douglas Lankford (Lois) and daughter, Joyce Johnson (Bill); 12 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, 12 great great grandchildren and numerous other family members.In addition to her parents and her first and second husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Woodby; two infant children, Lowell Thomas Lankford and John Arnold Lankford; two grandchildren, Terri Edwards and John McGee; four brothers, Henry, Patrick, Robert and John Decker; three sisters, Grace Gearhart, June Strauss, Helen Green and two infant siblings, Caroline and James Decker.Funeral services will be held at 2 PM on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH with Chaplain Clete Randolph officiating. Burial to follow in Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 AM until time of service on Wednesday.Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.