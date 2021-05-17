Obituary: Mary Webb Adams Griffiths-Farrow

Mary Webb Adams Griffiths-Farrow, 80, of Vienna, WV passed away Friday, May 14th, 2021 at the Camden-Clark Medical Center.

She was born December 29th, 1940 in Parkersburg, WV. Daughter of the late Daney Aldon Webb and Opal Pearl Webb.

Mary loved working in her flower beds, reading, and was an avid crafter.

She had been employed in the past by Public Debt, the Uptowner Inn, Holiday Inn of both Marietta and Parkersburg, and Cracker Barrel.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Adams of Vienna, WV and sons Sean Griffiths and Michael Adams (Linda) of Michigan. Grandchildren Brooke Drennen of North Hills, SeanTre Modesitt (Tommy) of Parkersburg, Aiyana Cain (Nic), Sean Brogen of Colorado, Sly Gearhart of Parkersburg and 12 Great-grandchildren. Along with Sister-in-Law Delores J. Webb of Parkersburg and Nieces Lisa Hall (Dave), Tammy Wiles, and Lucinda Cobb (Darrel) and nephew, David Courtney. She also had many Great Nieces and Nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers James Webb, Donald Webb, Norman Webb and sisters Delores Webb and Ethel Mae Webb.

The family would like to thank the staff in the ICU and 1 East at CCMC for the excellent care that they gave her.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 2nd from 4 -6 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg followed by a Celebration of Life at 6:00 pm.

We all love you “A Bushel and a Peck”.

