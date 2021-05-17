Obituary: Steven Dewayne Lewis

Steven Dewayne Lewis, 67 of Rockport, WV passed away May 16, 2021 at WVU Morgantown.

He was born in Parkersburg on December 20, 1953 a son of the late James Lewis and Juanita Ball Lewis.

Steven retired from Astorg Motors after 40 years of service. Steven was an avid hunter and a die-hard mud bogger until the end. He was a member of the NRA and a WV State Fair board member.

Those left behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Jennifer Lewis; sons, Scott (Felicia) Lewis of Lubeck, WV, Craig (Shelley) Lewis of Marietta, Oh; daughters, Missy (Chester) Malone of Rockport, WV, Jaime (Ron) Druid of Spring Hill, FL, Sara (Mark) Campbell of St. Marys, WV; brother, Tim Lewis of Vienna, WV; sister, Dee (Jack) McEldowney of Vienna, WV; 20 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren. He was known as dad and grandpa to many others.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Mike Lewis; granddaughter, Harlee Becker; grandson, Ben Malone.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, May 21, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Bob May officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday May 20, 2021 at the funeral home. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Lewis family.

