Obituary: Vance Clayton Crites

Vance Clayton Crites, 76, of Parkersburg, WV passed away May 16, 2021 at Highland Oaks Health Center in McConnellsville, Ohio.

He was born August 7, 1944 in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Vance Harold and Queen Elizabeth Beckett Crites.

Clayton worked for the power company as a foreman. He is a member of the 14th Ave. Gospel Mission. Clayton was a pilot and loved sky diving, white water rafting, skiing and volleyball.

He is survived by a daughter, Teresa K. (Sean) Law of Parkersburg; a son, Darin L. (Bobby Jo Blevins) Crites of Mineral Wells; former wife and close friend, Diana Gribble; a step-son, Joe (Stacey) Gribble; two brothers, William (Janet) Crites and Ronald Crites both of Lubeck; grandchildren, Kaylynn M. Crites, Lauren A. (Tylor) Cottrille, Eli M. Law, Connor and Chloe Gribble; two great-grandchildren, Maddox and Nova Lee Cottrille.

In addition to his parents, Clayton was preceded in death by his sister, Carol Post; and his first wife, Betty Crites.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 am on Friday, May 21, 2021 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home in south Parkersburg with Pastor Sean Law officiating. Burial will follow in the Sunset Memory Gardens. Clayton’s family will receive friends from 5:00 to 8:00 pm, Thursday at the funeral home.

The family would like to express a special thanks to Highland Oaks Health Center for their wonderful care and love given to Clayton.

Please visit lamberttatman.com to share messages of comfort with the Crites family.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2333 Pike Street, south Parkersburg, WV.

