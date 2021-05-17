Advertisement

Obituary: Vera Mae Ruger

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Vera Mae Ruger, 91, of Belpre, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on May 14, 2021 from her home in Belpre. She was born on August 5, 1929 a daughter of the late Chester Francis and Catherine Altha Dillery Ryan.

She was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church of Little Hocking, Ohio.

Family left behind to cherish her memory are her son, Mark (Kathy) Ferguson; daughters, Kathryn Sanders, Sharon Beardsley and Jeanne Tabish; half-brother, Michael Ryan; 11 grandchildren; 6 step-grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 6 step-great-grandchildren: 6 great-great grandchildren; 4 step-great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Vera was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Ferguson; sons, Richard Ferguson II and David Reynolds; daughter, Marlene Sue Reynolds; brother, Milton Ryan and half-brother, Gerald Ryan.

In honoring Vera’s wishes there will be no services at this time.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kimesfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless says Sunday morning's shooting happened at the Country...
Sheriff: Man shoots woman twice, takes off and hides under couch
Local police officers drove through the MOV as part of "Operation Blue Sky."
Operation Blue Sky honors fallen law enforcement officers
Stormy Dawn Barnes Handschumacher
Obituary: Stormy Dawn Barnes Handschumacher
Fleet Master Chief James R. Tocorzic
West Virginia native to become U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief
Obituary: Dallas Wilson
Obituary: Dallas Wilson

Latest News

Vance Clayton Crites
Obituary: Vance Clayton Crites
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Hazel Virginia Postlewaite
Obituary: Steven Dewayne Lewis
Obituary: Steven Dewayne Lewis
Obituary: Kathleen Decker Lankford Anderson
Obituary: Kathleen Decker Lankford Anderson