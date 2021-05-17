Obituary: Vera Mae Ruger

Vera Mae Ruger, 91, of Belpre, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on May 14, 2021 from her home in Belpre. She was born on August 5, 1929 a daughter of the late Chester Francis and Catherine Altha Dillery Ryan.

She was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church of Little Hocking, Ohio.

Family left behind to cherish her memory are her son, Mark (Kathy) Ferguson; daughters, Kathryn Sanders, Sharon Beardsley and Jeanne Tabish; half-brother, Michael Ryan; 11 grandchildren; 6 step-grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 6 step-great-grandchildren: 6 great-great grandchildren; 4 step-great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Vera was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Ferguson; sons, Richard Ferguson II and David Reynolds; daughter, Marlene Sue Reynolds; brother, Milton Ryan and half-brother, Gerald Ryan.

In honoring Vera’s wishes there will be no services at this time.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kimesfuneralhome.com

