Ohio’s Vax-A-Million details announced

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - More details have been released on how to win prizes in exchange for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in the State of Ohio.

The Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Lottery Commission released the official terms, conditions and eligibility information regarding the five weekly Ohio Vax-a-Million drawings Monday morning.

A change to the program was made Monday. After talking with Governor Mike DeWine, it will be an opt-in program. This means Ohioans must register for the drawing. You can do so by tapping here or by calling or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).

Ohioans 18 and older who have received a received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can enter to win one of five $1 million prizes. Ohioans ages 12-17 who have received a received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can enter to win one of five four-year, full-ride scholarships, including room and board, tuition, and books, to any Ohio state college or university.

Beginning Tuesday, May 18, Ohioans who would like to enter the drawings must opt-in by visiting ohiovaxamillion.com or by calling the Ohio Department of Health Call Center at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634) between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily. Once an Ohioan enters, their entry will be carried over through all the drawings; it is not necessary to enter each week. The entry list will be reviewed, and duplicate entries will be removed prior to each week’s drawing. A winner must meet all of the following eligibility requirements:

Must be a living citizen of the United States and a permanent resident of the State of Ohio.

Must be at least 12 years of age.

Must not be incarcerated (in prison or jail) for a felony conviction under the laws of this state, another state, or the United States.

Must not be an employee or Officer of the Ohio Lottery Commission, the Ohio Department of Health or the Ohio Governor’s Office, or any blood relative or spouse of such an employee or officer living as a member of the employee’s or officer’s household.

Must have received at least the first COVID-19 vaccination if receiving the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose if receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, prior to the drawing date.

Vaccination records will be verified for winners. Winners will be announced each Wednesday, starting May 26, at approximately 7:29 p.m., for five weeks. To be eligible to be announced as a winner on a given Wednesday, an Ohio resident must enter by the end of day the Sunday immediately prior.

The final announcement will take place on Wednesday, June 23.

The Ohio Vax-A-Million website launches on May 18.

