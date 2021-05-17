Suspected fentanyl, other drugs recovered during traffic stop

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - Three people were arrested in Washington County following a traffic stop Monday afternoon that yielded several grams suspected fentanyl and other drugs.

Joshua Allan, 28, of Marietta was charged with illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.

James Hunt, 39, of Piketon, was charged with three third-degree felonies: weapons while under disability, possession of fentanyl, and illegal conveyance of drugs. He was also charged with possession of drugs, which is a fifth-degree felony.

Sherry Waybright, 35, of Portsmouth, was charged with two counts of possession of drugs.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the three were arrested following a traffic stop on Interstate 77.

The traffic stop was initiated by a deputy who noticed a blue Jeep moving erratically down the interstate.

When the deputy pulled the Jeep over one of the occupants said he had a loaded firearm and produced an Ohio CCW license.

The deputy then asked all of the occupants, including Allan, Hunt, and Waybright, if they had anything illegal in the car.

The sheriff’s office said none of them would give the deputy a straight answer.

After the driver’s ID came back invalid, K9 Rita was brought in to do a sweep of the vehicle. She indicated positively on the Jeep.

The occupants were asked to get out of the vehicle to be patted down for weapons.

Before the pat down, one of the men handed over two syringes.

The deputy then asked everyone again if they had anything illegal in the car, but again didn’t get a straight answer.

Deputies said Waybright then told them she might have some marijuana and meth in her purse.

Authorities searched the vehicle and recovered a backpack with what they believe to be a bag of fentanyl weighing 7.87 grams, a bag of suspected meth weighing 2.03 grams, and another handgun, all inside.

Though he denied it, the other occupants of the Jeep said the backpack belonged to Hunt.

They then found a fanny pack with several paraphernalia items apparently belonging to Allan.

The deputies also found Waybright’s purse which had two packages of drugs in it. She told deputies the drugs were meth and heroin.

Allan, Hunt and Waybright will be behind bars Monday night as they await a court appearance on Tuesday.

