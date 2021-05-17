Advertisement

West Virginia commissioners wrap up weekend meeting

(WTAP)
By Todd Baucher and Samantha Cavalli
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The County Commissioners Association of West Virginia wrapped up its bi-annual meeting Monday, held at the Blennerhassett Hotel.

The American Rescue Plan was among several issues discussed at a meeting which began Sunday afternoon.

They included bills affecting local government approved during this year’s legislative session. which began February 10 and ended April 9.

One such measure is a constitutional amendment voters will decide on in the 2022 election: allowing state lawmakers to address personal county property taxes.

”Of course, we want the citizens of West Virginia to have a say,” says the association’s executive director, Jennifer Piercy, “but we want them to be educated on how those dollars are spent. They fund essential county services such as ambulance and sherff. We just want people to be educated on what they’re voting on.”

Commissioners representing West Virginia’s 55 counties also discussed Gov. Jim Justice’s proposal to eliminate the state’s personal income tax, and the long-desired ability for counties to impost a 1% local sales tax.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless says Sunday morning's shooting happened at the Country...
Sheriff: Man shoots woman twice, takes off and hides under couch
Local police officers drove through the MOV as part of "Operation Blue Sky."
Operation Blue Sky honors fallen law enforcement officers
Stormy Dawn Barnes Handschumacher
Obituary: Stormy Dawn Barnes Handschumacher
Fleet Master Chief James R. Tocorzic
West Virginia native to become U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief
Obituary: Dallas Wilson
Obituary: Dallas Wilson

Latest News

The American Rescue Plan.
American Rescue Act money focus of auditor’s visit
Allan, Hunt, and Waybright
Suspected fentanyl, other drugs recovered during traffic stop
Tribe 14N is coached by Ron Kidder, Marietta High School's volleyball coach. He not only helps...
Local volleyball club heads to National Championships
Local youth volleyball club heads to Nationals
WTAP News @ 11 - local volleyball team heads to Nationals