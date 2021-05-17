West Virginia commissioners wrap up weekend meeting

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The County Commissioners Association of West Virginia wrapped up its bi-annual meeting Monday, held at the Blennerhassett Hotel.

The American Rescue Plan was among several issues discussed at a meeting which began Sunday afternoon.

They included bills affecting local government approved during this year’s legislative session. which began February 10 and ended April 9.

One such measure is a constitutional amendment voters will decide on in the 2022 election: allowing state lawmakers to address personal county property taxes.

”Of course, we want the citizens of West Virginia to have a say,” says the association’s executive director, Jennifer Piercy, “but we want them to be educated on how those dollars are spent. They fund essential county services such as ambulance and sherff. We just want people to be educated on what they’re voting on.”

Commissioners representing West Virginia’s 55 counties also discussed Gov. Jim Justice’s proposal to eliminate the state’s personal income tax, and the long-desired ability for counties to impost a 1% local sales tax.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.