Wood County Schools summer programs are significantly bigger this year

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Schools summer programs are coming back bigger this year.

Thanks to a state grant, Wood County Schools will now have eight summer programs rather than three. Due to the grants’ requirements, summer school - which will have a wildlife adventures theme - will be a full day rather than a half day.

Some other programs include STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) camp and space camp. STEAM camp will give students the opportunity to work with drones, robotics, and coding. In space camp, on top of the obvious theme, the school system will be testing out reading and math interventionists. According to Wood County Schools’ Instruction Director Christie Willis, the goal is for all middle schools to have interventionists next fall. Willis said this is all part of a plan to help students recover from the impact Covid had on education.

“We’ve tried very hard in Wood County to reach all of the students in some way, especially when we were on remote learning and we know that even providing hot spots to to families, which we did provide over 1,200 to families across the county, that we still had students who were not engaged with us,” she said.

Although the registration date has passed, there are still open spots left and a way to get on the wait list.

For kindergartners through eighth grade, you go on Wood County Schools’ website and look on the left-hand side of the screen at the second line down.

For high-schoolers looking to get involved, they need to contact their guidance counselor or high school administrator.

