Family members of once missing Athens County teen indicted

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - The parents and two brothers of a teenager who went missing last year have been indicted on charges stemming from sexual abuse in the family home.

The Athens County Prosecutor’s Office said Serah Bellar was reported missing in April of 2020 when she was 16-years-old, but recently turned up using a fake name on social media.

Bellar, now 18, used a pseudonym to write a social media post accusing members of her family of several crimes, including sexual assault.

She said she waited until she turned 18 to come forward, fearing for her safety.

Athens County authorities were able to track Bellar down and verify that the social media post did indeed come from her.

Meanwhile, an investigation into the allegations was opened.

Bellar’s brother Josiah Bellar, 24, has since been indicted on three counts of rape and two counts of gross sexual imposition.

Two different alleged juvenile victims are listed in Josiah’s charges.

The rape charges stem from events that allegedly happened between January 2011 and 2014, between April of 2015 and 2016, and between April 2008 and 2016.

Another brother, Jonathan Bellar, 26, has also been accused of gross sexual imposition.

Bellar’s parents, Robert Bellar, 54, and Deborah Bellar, 49, are accused of conspiring to conceal sexual abuse within the home.

They both face a charge of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and two charges of endangering children.

Their endangering children charges list Serah Bellar and another child as victims.

Deborah Bellar is already in custody and Robert Bellar has a nationwide warrant out for his arrest.

Including Serah, Deborah and Robert have 18 children together.

The prosecutor’s office said Athens County Children Services received multiple reports of sexual abuse in the Bellar home between 2017 and 2020, but no formal action was ever taken.

“There was an absolute systematic failure in handling these accusations,” Prosecuting Attorney Keller Blackburn said. “Serah was turned away by authorities every time she tried to report this abuse. Fearing for her continued safety, she left the state and was victimized again by those who she thought were helping her.”

According to Blackburn, Serah Bellar was found in Georgia.

With the help of of the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, two other suspects were taken into custody.

Their names are Jerry and Shayna Chadwick. They are charged with interfering with custody.

The case is still being investigated.

