Local business owners adjust with updated mask policy

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - With mask mandates shifting for fully vaccinated people across the US as well as in West Virginia and Ohio, local businesses are adjusting policy.

Victoria West of the Gift Gallery of Vienna and Aletha Shirley of Aletha’s Florist both have the same protocol.

Shirley explained, “If somebody comes in who has been fully vaccinated and they do not want to wear a mask - that’s fine with us.”

If you haven’t been fully vaccinated, they trust that you’ll wear a mask. However, they aren’t checking.

West calls it the “honor system.”

She said asking for a vaccine card is violating.

“That is none of my business - to check a card. That is my - as a business owner, that is not something that I feel I need to be involved in.”

Shirley said she wants to make sure her customers are comfortable with her mask choice as well.

“You know, if we come around the corner or something and we don’t have our mask on and they say something to us, we’ll be more than happy to put a mask on.”

Both say that their other Covid protocols, such as cleaning procedures, remain the same.

West said, “We still continue to wipe down surfaces. We still continue to offer - we’ll have hand sanitizer out at all our counters and make that available to people.”

These owners have their eye on the light at the end of the tunnel. Both are excited for a return to normalcy.

