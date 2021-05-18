Advertisement

Marshall wins NCAA soccer championship

Thundering Herd defeats Indiana 1-0 in overtime thriller for NCAA men’s soccer championship
The Marshall Thundering Herd lift the NCAA title trophy after their overtime win over Indiana
The Marshall Thundering Herd lift the NCAA title trophy after their overtime win over Indiana
By Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CARY, N.C. (AP) - Jamil Roberts scored in the 98th minute and Marshall won its first-ever College Cup championship 1-0 in overtime Monday night against Indiana.

Marshall’s fans rushed the field following the goal.

The Thundering Herd became the first unseeded team to win a national title since Santa Clara in 2006.

Indiana was making its 16th overall trip to the championship game. The Hoosiers were trying for their ninth overall title and first since 2012.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

