Advertisement

May Jan Dils Golden Apple Award winner - Nerissa Hall

This is the second time a teacher from Warren Elementary has won the Golden Apple.
This is the second time a teacher from Warren Elementary has won the Golden Apple.(WTAP)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The May Jan Dils Golden Apple award winner focuses on student development through support, encouragement, and going the extra mile.

Nerissa Hall is a virtual 4th grade teacher at Warren Elementary School.  She has been a teacher for 23 years, all but one have been at Warren.  She regularly works on weekends and finds importance in helping to build character, resilience, and perseverance in her students.  Ms. Hall says that she would encourage new teachers to persevere, because she feels being an educator is extremely rewarding.

“My favorite thing about teaching is watching the students grow and learn, and accomplish their goals and watch them shine,” she says.

If you have a teacher you would like to nominate, visit the Jan Dils Golden Apple section of WTAP.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allan, Hunt, and Waybright
Suspected fentanyl, other drugs recovered during traffic stop
Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless says Sunday morning's shooting happened at the Country...
Sheriff: Man shoots woman twice, takes off and hides under couch
Let's make sure your family cook out remains legendary rather than notorious.
Make sure to check your grill this summer
Ohio Vax-A-Million
Ohio’s Vax-A-Million details announced
Obituary: Steven Dewayne Lewis
Obituary: Steven Dewayne Lewis

Latest News

Parkersburg High School a cappella choir prepares for first concert in over a year
Parkersburg High School a cappella choir prepares for first concert in over a year
WTAP News @ 11 - Wood County Schools summer programs
WTAP News @ 11 - Ohio lawmakers hear from area schools
Ohio lawmakers hear from local school leaders