May Jan Dils Golden Apple Award winner - Nerissa Hall

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The May Jan Dils Golden Apple award winner focuses on student development through support, encouragement, and going the extra mile.

Nerissa Hall is a virtual 4th grade teacher at Warren Elementary School. She has been a teacher for 23 years, all but one have been at Warren. She regularly works on weekends and finds importance in helping to build character, resilience, and perseverance in her students. Ms. Hall says that she would encourage new teachers to persevere, because she feels being an educator is extremely rewarding.

“My favorite thing about teaching is watching the students grow and learn, and accomplish their goals and watch them shine,” she says.

If you have a teacher you would like to nominate, visit the Jan Dils Golden Apple section of WTAP.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.