Music by the River returns this summer

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - With COVID-19 regulations easing in recent weeks, some events that weren’t available last year are coming back.

The “Music by the River” event is coming back this summer starting June 1 and will go on until August 31.

The live performance will be at Civitian Park in Belpre and will be include many local artists.

Officials of the event say that they’re excited to bring this back to the public, and to provide some normalcy as well.

“Well, I think the beginning of our concert will be a sense of normalcy for residents of Belpre. Because they’re used to having the concert on the river and last year we were unable to have them. So, we were looking forward to this year and being able to get people down to the park,” says Belpre Women’s Club treasurer, Rose Logston.

Officials of Music by the River say that masks and social distancing is not required at the concert series.

But if the participants wish to wear a mask and/or be six feet apart from others than they are more than welcome to do that.

