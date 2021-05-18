Advertisement

Obituary: Cathy Helen Jackson

Published: May. 18, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Cathy Helen Jackson, 62, of Parkersburg passed away May 15, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born on February 11, 1959 in Parkersburg, WV, the daughter of the late Benjamin and Louise Parsons Davis.

Cathy graduated from Parkersburg South High School in 1977.  She had worked at Montgomery Wards in the Automotive Department for several years.  Cathy has worked for Superior Toyota for the past thirty-two years.  She was a devoted employee and enjoyed her job and coworkers.  She enjoyed gardening, flowers and bird watching.  She enjoyed bowling and fishing with family and friends.

Cathy is survived by her life companion of twenty years Lawrence “Dobie” Cleghorn, three daughters Abbey Davis, Bridget Jackson, Lori Martin, six grandchildren Chrissy, Nikki and Holley Lanham, Skylar Sams, Elijah and Issac Martin and one on the way, two great grandsons Kaise Gallie, Karson Burke, two sisters Agnes Knopp, Myrtle Martinelli, several nieces and nephews and best friend Candy Riffle.

Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Friday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Visitation will be 5 - 8 on Thursday and for one hour prior to the service on Friday.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

