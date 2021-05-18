Obituary: Pamela Jean McKenna

Advertisement

Published: May. 18, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Pamela Jean McKenna, 66, of Lowell, passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021 at her home with her family.

Pam was born June 7, 1954 in Marietta to Carl and Viola {Congleton} Ward.

She received her Associates Degree in Social Work from Washington State Community College.

Pam was a caseworker with Washington County Children’s Services from 1996 until she retired in 2019.

She will be deeply missed by her children Cindy (Jon White) Noland and Jeremy Wightman; grandchildren Hailey Noland, Rylee Noland, Jasmyn White and Kenzee White

Pam was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Jim McKenna.

Friends may call Saturday, May 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home-East Lawn Chapel, 27880 St. Rt. 7, Marietta.  Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. with entombment at East Lawn Memorial Park.   Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com.

