Obituary: Patricia Ester Beebe

Patricia Ester Beebe, 76 of Marietta, OH passed away on May 17, 2021 at Waterview Pointe Nursing Home, Marietta OH.

Patricia was born in Parkersburg, WV on July 21, 1944. She attended Warren High school and later took business courses at Washington State Community College.

Patricia worked for Triple A for several years with co-workers who she considered her friends and affectionately referred to them as her girls. After retirement she looked forward to their monthly breakfast together. She also enjoyed traveling especially on cruises with the family in her spare time. She also looked forward to her talks and visits with her sissy Sharon-Kay Southern, which involved a lot of laughter. Anybody lucky enough to witness one of these conversations or visits with her sissy had the privilege of seeing two dear family members that loved each other dearly and had a lifelong bond.

She is survived by her son Earl Owens II (Ronda) and daughter Missy Owens Tomblin (Okey); 7 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents Thurman and Emily Green, Her husband Dana E. Beebe, her daughter Darla Joseph, her daughter Geneva Dawn Owens, her son Michael Owens, and four brothers.

Funeral services will be held on Friday (May 21) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in Rockland Cemetery. Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8. Messages of sympathy may be e-mailed at: condolences@Lankfordfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.