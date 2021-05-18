Advertisement

Obituary: Robert Pratt

Robert Pratt
Robert Pratt(n/a)
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Robert (Bob) Wayne Pratt, 88, of Parkersburg, West Virginia passed away on May 16, 2021 at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital.

He was born December 5, 1932 in Parkersburg, WV. He was the son of the late Artie L. Pratt and Garnet (Pickering) Pratt.

He graduated from Parkersburg high School in 1950. After high school he married the love of his life, Lyril Marion, on August 27, 1951. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War.

He worked at Lubeck PSD as manager for many years and later owned and operated R. W. Pratt Backhoe Service. He enjoyed being with his family, hunting, watching football and spending time on his farm.

Bob is survived by his wife Lyril of 69 years, his children, Vicki Townley (David), Rodney Pratt, Mark Pratt, Anne Boso (Ed), and Neil Pratt (Crystal) all of Parkersburg; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Emma Louise Carr and Frances Carol Delaney.

The funeral service will be Thursday 2:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg with Pastor Frank Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Parkersburg. Visitation will be Thursday 12:00 – 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allan, Hunt, and Waybright
Suspected fentanyl, other drugs recovered during traffic stop
Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless says Sunday morning's shooting happened at the Country...
Sheriff: Man shoots woman twice, takes off and hides under couch
Let's make sure your family cook out remains legendary rather than notorious.
Make sure to check your grill this summer
Ohio Vax-A-Million
Ohio’s Vax-A-Million details announced
Obituary: Steven Dewayne Lewis
Obituary: Steven Dewayne Lewis

Latest News

Patricia Ester Beebe
Obituary: Patricia Ester Beebe
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Mark Lyle Ferguson
Obituary: Pamela Jean McKenna
Obituary: Pamela Jean McKenna
Cathy Jackson
Obituary: Cathy Helen Jackson