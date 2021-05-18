Obituary: Robert Pratt

Robert (Bob) Wayne Pratt, 88, of Parkersburg, West Virginia passed away on May 16, 2021 at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital.

He was born December 5, 1932 in Parkersburg, WV. He was the son of the late Artie L. Pratt and Garnet (Pickering) Pratt.

He graduated from Parkersburg high School in 1950. After high school he married the love of his life, Lyril Marion, on August 27, 1951. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War.

He worked at Lubeck PSD as manager for many years and later owned and operated R. W. Pratt Backhoe Service. He enjoyed being with his family, hunting, watching football and spending time on his farm.

Bob is survived by his wife Lyril of 69 years, his children, Vicki Townley (David), Rodney Pratt, Mark Pratt, Anne Boso (Ed), and Neil Pratt (Crystal) all of Parkersburg; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Emma Louise Carr and Frances Carol Delaney.

The funeral service will be Thursday 2:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg with Pastor Frank Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Parkersburg. Visitation will be Thursday 12:00 – 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

